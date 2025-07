GRENEL ODUVAO LAŽNU PREDSEDNICU TZV. KOSOVA: Sram te bilo, Vjosa Osmani!

Shame on @VjosaOsmaniPRKS for manipulating President Donald Trump’s words.



Donald Trump was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for his work on Kosovo-Serbia peace & economic normalization in 2019 and 2020 - through the Trump White House signing of the Washington Agreement in the… pic.twitter.com/zXRWs8qyy3 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 13, 2025