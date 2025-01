"ŠTO SE RANIJE NISTE ŽALILI?" Grenel očitao bukvicu Kurtijevoj saradnici

🇽🇰 Kosovo’s ruling party, Vetëvendosje, now blames the Biden administration for putting Kosovo at a "disadvantage" against Serbia.



Vice President of Vetëvendosje Glauk Konjufca said on an interview:



"The Biden and Obama administrations have put Kosovo in a disadvantageous… pic.twitter.com/FV8Pl4XUCz — kos_data (@kos_data) January 22, 2025