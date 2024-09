ROT KIPTI OD BESA: Vulin preneo Putinu Vučićeve pozdrave, srbomrzac iz Nemačke besan kao ris preti Beogradu

Mr President @avucic, if this is the official position of the Serbian Government, the EU accession talks are becoming increasingly pointless. Friendship with war criminals+the dismantling of democracy may lead to the Kremlin, but definitely not to the EU.

pic.twitter.com/N9XmUvMukG — Michael Roth - official 🇪🇺🇺🇦🇮🇱🇬🇪 (@MiRo_SPD) September 5, 2024