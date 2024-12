NEOČEKIVANO: Alkaraz se odlučio na nesvakidašnji potez pred Australijan open (FOTO)

🚨 Earlier today, Pablo Carreño announced that he’a ending his partnership with Samuel López, his coach of 9 years, and leaving the Ferrero academy.@Estadio_ED reports that López will now officially be joining Carlos Alcaraz’ team.



🗣️ "It's a professional decision, of change.…