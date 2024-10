MOMAK, MOŽEŠ SAMO DA MAŠTAŠ: Janik Siner pobedio Novaka Đokovića, ušao u istoriju tenisa - ali kako...

1 - Since the modification of the ATP points distribution in 2009, only Novak Djokovic (2015-09-14) and Rafael Nadal (2010-09-20) have secured the ATP's year-end #1 ranking faster than Jannik Sinner (2024-10-14). Top.@atptour @janniksin @ATPMediaInfo pic.twitter.com/haW3USCjzL — OptaAce (@OptaAce) October 14, 2024