NOVAČE, POMAGAJ! Vapaj nesrećnog tenisera koji se kleo u Federera, a sada mu Đoković jedini spas

Today I broke 300 for the first time. Yet I'd make more money working at McDonald's 😂 I'm ok because of my online work but I feel for my peers. The level is so high now all the way to 400 (at least), go watch a challenger. Tennis outgrew the conventional top 100 pic.twitter.com/ld7Ovjxkbm — Karue Sell (@KarueSell) September 23, 2024