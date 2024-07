ZANOSNA HARLI KVIN LUDA ZA NOLETOM: Poznata holivudska glumica bodri Đokovića u finalu Vimbldona

Margot Robbie in her interview at Wimbledon:



“I like tennis, Wimbledon delivers. I enjoyed the match, great stuff again from the great man (Djokovic) What he’s done to the sport is huge. It’s inspiring, I loved his on court interview too”



Like everyone, I can’t wait for Finals pic.twitter.com/5UCk26ITlM — SK (@Djoko_UTD) July 13, 2024