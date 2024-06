RUBLJOV OPET ŠOKIRAO SVE(T): Šta radi ovaj Rus - nikome nije jasno

Giron beats Andrey Rublev 6-4 7-6 in Halle



Last years finalist is out.



Tough start on the grass for Andrey, but what a huge win for Marcos.



He came into this event having lost 8 of his last 10 matches.



✅1st top 10 win of the year



