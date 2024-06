NOVAK ĐOKOVIĆ JE NEVEROVATAN: Još jedan nestvaran podatak pokazuje koliko je Srbin dominantan

Masters titles won on a clay court:

🇷🇸Novak Djokovic: 11



Masters titles won on a hard court:

🇪🇸Rafa Nadal: 10



Fun fact: Djokovic has won more masters titles on clay than Nadal has on hard court even though there are twice as many masters on hard court.



June 8, 2024