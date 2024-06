ROLAN GAROS U POTPUNOM ŠOKU: Uradili sve da Novak Đoković ispadne, pa im se obilo o glavu i sad ne znaju šta da rade!

John McEnroe on Roland Garros' mistreatment of Novak Djokovic:



"It was horrible. It was a joke. It's a black eye for our sport . . . Having to play to 3 am, you cannot say that didn't have an effect on his body, his system, his recovery. It's not a good look for our sport." 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ryI18E7KTL — Danny 🐊 (@DjokovicFan_) June 7, 2024