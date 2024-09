ŠOK U UKRAJINI! Uhapšen Oleksandr Usik, oglasio se i Volodimir Zelenski

🇵🇱🇺🇦 Ukrainian Boxer Oleksandr Usyk was detained at Krakow airport and taken into questioning.



Usyk's wife commented on his detention on her Instagram page: 'Everything is fine, all is well. Nothing criminal. Oleksandr will explain everything himself soon,' she wrote pic.twitter.com/fP8oT690mh — Voice of the innocent (@AliBukhari10043) September 17, 2024