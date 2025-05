ŽALI BOŽE SA KIME NIKOLA JOKIĆ IGRA: Neverovatno šta se dešava u Denveru...

Final Rotations for the Nuggets as they lose 112-105 to OKC in Game 5.



Nikola Jokic: 44-15-5-2 on 17/25 in 44 minutes. Incredible game



Jamal Murray: 28 points but on 27 shots



The rest of the team: 33 points on 13-of-46 from the field. 28.3% is ugly.



Down 2-3 pic.twitter.com/lJzOPDD2qX — Ryan Blackburn (@NBABlackburn) May 14, 2025