AMERI, ZAŠTO? Bivša NBA zvezda otkrila surovu istinu o Nikoli Jokiću

The Truth abt Nikola Jokic:



If LeBron or Steph dropped 61, 10, and 10 in a game this time of year , we’d shut down the internet & ESPN would talk about it for 2 days straight.. But when Jokic does it, it’s just another night. Why? Because he doesn’t look the part. He’s not… — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) April 2, 2025