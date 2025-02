HAOS SE NASTAVLJA: Tenzije u Olimpijakosu se ne smiruju! Barcokas i Dorsi imali novi incident! (FOTO)

Tyler Dorsey left the bench after his substitution against Efes👀



He didn’t shake his hands with Giorgos Bartzokas and he didn’t play in the 2nd half#basketballmaniacs #basketball #olympiacosbc #paobc #dorsey #euroleague pic.twitter.com/2WkLGUKFyO — Basketballmaniacs_ (@bballmaniacs_) January 31, 2025