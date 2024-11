"OTERAĆE JOKIĆA U GROB": Reči koje su šokirale celu NBA ligu

REPORT: Rival NBA executive believes Nuggets will run Nikola Jokic into the ground for his heavy workload, per @ramonashelburne.



“They only way they’re going to win is if [Jamal Murray] is really good. Joker is the best player in the world, but they’re going to run him into the… pic.twitter.com/Ryh0rLMvRu — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 2, 2024