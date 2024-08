BAJERN ČUVA JEDNOG OD NAJBOLJIH IGRAČA: Karsen Edvards još godinu dana u Minhenu

🔥 𝐌𝐕𝐏 𝐑𝐞-𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐝 ✅



Our Playoffs Topscorer (17 PPG in 27 MIN, 42% 3FG) and Finals MVP Carsen @Cboogie_3 Edwards stays in Munich! He had 29 PTS in the decisive game for the championship. #FCBB #Roster pic.twitter.com/XS9m9m9jzl — 🏆 Deutscher Meister 🏆 (@FCBBasketball) August 2, 2024