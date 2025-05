TEN HAG STIŽE U LEVERKUZEN: Prvo pojačanje će šokirati sve (FOTO)

🚨 Erik ten Hag will become new Bayer Leverkusen head coach, story confirmed.



Agreement done on two year deal until June 2027 to be signed on Monday.



Ten Hag gave priority to Bayer Leverkusen despite Ajax approach and will be the replacement for Xabi Alonso. pic.twitter.com/rlh6dFaBpz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 25, 2025