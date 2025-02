NEVEROVATNO: Igrao protiv Zvezde u Ligi Evrope, a sada otišao u Iran da gaji krokodile

Former Rangers winger Ryan Kent has reached an agreement with Iranian side Persepolis F.C, due to being legally allowed to keep crocodiles in Iran 😂🤯



You read that right, a big factor in Kent deciding to make this move is so he can keep his pet crocodiles in his home 🐊



Is… pic.twitter.com/cafDint4l9 — Football Park (@thefootballpark) February 1, 2025