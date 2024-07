PA, DA LI JE OVO MOGUĆE?! Ovo do sada nije viđeno - Argentini na Olimpijskim igrama poništen gol dva sata nakon kraja utakmice (FOTO)

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: The referee has DISALLOWED Argentina's equaliser for offside.



It's taken him 2 hours to decide.



Morocco lead 2-1 again with 3 minutes added to the 90+16!@gastonedul pic.twitter.com/WhbLiO9jQR — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) July 24, 2024