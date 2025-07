NJUJORK POD VODOM, OBJAVLJENI ZASTRAŠUJUĆI SNIMCI Izdato upozorenje: "Opasno je po život" (VIDEO)

🚨I’m from New York and I’ve never seen it like this.



Subway stations flooding. Streets turning to rivers. And the city that never sleeps just got soaked by the price of political cowardice.



We don’t need thoughts and prayers.

We need drains that work and leaders who give a… pic.twitter.com/rA8r9QFPuS — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) July 15, 2025