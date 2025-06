(UZNEMIRUJUĆE) UPUCAN PREDSEDNIČKI KANDIDAT U KOLUMBIJI: Metak prošao političaru kroz lobanju, Turbaj nepomično leži (VIDEO)

Shocking video of the exact moment the attack against Senator and presidential candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay



WHO IS THE WOMAN WHO INSTRUCTED THE MEMBER OF PETRO'S FRONT LINE TO ATTACK MIGUEL URIBE'S LIFE? #URGENTE #COLOMBIA#MiguelUribe pic.twitter.com/aszjFaKfN1 — Sumit (@SumitHansd) June 8, 2025