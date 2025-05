NAJMASOVNIJI NAPAD NA UKRAJINU DO SAD: Poleteli bombarderi, "šahedi" - ima mrtvih, desetine ranjeno (FOTO/VIDEO)

A difficult Sunday morning in Ukraine after a sleepless night. The most massive Russian air attack in many weeks lasted all night.



Russia launched hundreds of drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles into Ukrainian cities and communities during the night, injuring and… pic.twitter.com/FcawH6DJD4 — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) May 25, 2025