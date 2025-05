"ODMAH UBIJAMO, NEMA ZAROBLJENIKA": Ahmat poslao jezivu poruku stranim plaćenicima Ukrajine (VIDEO)

🇺🇦🇷🇺 “I always order to kill foreigners! Ukrainians we treat specifically, as they’re caught on the streets and forced to fight”



— Apti Alludiniv, commander Akhmat special forces, explains why no foreign mercenaries wind up as POWs



