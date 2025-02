ALARMANTNO STANJE, KROKODILI SU SVUDA: Razarajuće poplave raznele most, stanovnici ugroženi

Authorities warn the deluge that's already dumped more than a metre of rain on some towns is far from over. Ingham and Cardwell among those copping the brunt with roads cut, supplies scarce, and power out. https://t.co/ogqTutlZAV @rosannakingsun @annamcgraw_7 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/03lp0Vl5o2 — 7NEWS Queensland (@7NewsBrisbane) February 3, 2025