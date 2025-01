"MOJA PORODICO, DOBRO SAM!": Arbel se obratila posle više od 15 meseci zarobljeništva (VIDEO)

⚫️ Al-Quds Brigades published a video showing Israeli captive Arbel Yehud.

—

Translation Notes:

0:00 - "Today’s date / 25/01/2025. My name is Arbel Yehud. My ID number: 315369132. I am from "Kibbutz Nir Oz". I was born on / 21/06/1995."



0:18 - "I served in the "Israeli defense… pic.twitter.com/MIlkBAjjuS — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 27, 2025