VELIKA AKCIJA IZRAELSKE MORNARICE: Udari raketnih čamaca uništili Asadovu flotu (FOTO/VIDEO)

🇸🇾 Erdogan's jihadists HTS no longer have a navy. Israel has destroyed all Syrian naval assets - carefully not damaging any Russian ships nearby.



This is being called by some analysts as part of the largest and most successful series of Israeli tactical airstrikes ever with HTS… pic.twitter.com/n6FGaK7l00 — James Porrazzo (@JamesPorrazzo) December 10, 2024