KO JE CAHI BRAVERMAN?: Evo zašto je načelnik štaba Netanjahua navodno ucenjivao oficira IDF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met today, at the Kirya in Tel Aviv, with IDF Chief-of-Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi.



Also participating in the meeting were the Prime Minister's Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman, and his Chief-of-Staff, Tzachi Braverman. pic.twitter.com/4bjv6tuUdr — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) September 24, 2024