NAPADNUTA MOSKOVSKA OBLAST Najveći udar dronovima do sada (VIDEO)

⚡️ Explosions were heard in the russian city of Bryansk last night due to a drone attack and a fire broke out, — according to russian media.



The governor of the Bryansk region, Bogomaz, claims that 14 UAVs were allegedly shot down and says that "there are no casualties or… pic.twitter.com/40Py3td69b — BLYSKAVKA (@blyskavka_ua) November 10, 2024