POJAVILI SE PRVI SNIMCI IZ TURSKE: LJudi panično beže, ne znaju šta ih je snašlo (VIDEO)

🔴Powerful #earthquake strikes Turkey's Malatya, one of the cities devastated by February 2023 quakes



The 5.9 magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 10.07 kilometers. Tremors were felt in nearby provinces. #breakingpic.twitter.com/y6JW6lZxr0 — bianet English (@bianet_eng) October 16, 2024