DEMONSKI VETAR ZA UNIŠTAVANJE RUSLE I IRANSKE PVO: Izraelska vojna industrija razvila novu raketu

The Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has unveiled the Wind Demon, an advanced air-to-surface cruise missile designed for long-range precision strikes.



With a range of over 124 miles and equipped with an electro-optical seeker, the Wind Demon enhances IAI's missile technology by… pic.twitter.com/icevcrFcob — Eretz Yisrael 24 (@EretzYisrael24) July 25, 2024