ŠOKATAN IZVEŠTAJ SZO: Osam miliona ljudi obolelo od tuberkoloze

🆕 #Tuberculosis, also known as TB, resurged as the leading infectious disease killer in 2023.



Approximately 8.2 million people were newly diagnosed with #TB in 2023 – the highest number recorded since WHO began global TB monitoring in 1995 https://t.co/77FMSBRmkr pic.twitter.com/VPxCvsMLoV — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) October 29, 2024