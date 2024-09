VELIKO OTKRIĆE NA SEVERU: Danski arheolozi otkrili 50 skeleta iz ere vikinga (FOTO)

New Viking burial site found near Odense.

The old Viking name for Odense is Othinswi. Odin's vi, a sacred place for Odin.

50 graves have been found on a 60x30m piece of land. 1100 to 1200 years old.

Many skeletons are in fine shape. DNA will reveal if they are family related.