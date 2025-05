GERT JAN KOMPAN OCENIO ULAZAK U SEPA SISTEM: "Dobre vesti za građane i preduzeća u Srbiji!"

Good news for Serbian citizens and businesses: 🇷🇸Serbia has joined the Single Euro Payment Area!



This allows banks to begin technical preparations for low-cost, fast transfers to & from the EU.



Our #GrowthPlan for the Western Balkans in action! pic.twitter.com/M1POxe1KRJ — Gert Jan Koopman (@GertJanEU) May 22, 2025