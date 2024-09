KONGRESMENKA IZ NJUJORKA POSLALA PISMO BLINKENU: Zahteva hitnu akciju i mere protiv Kurtija! (FOTO)

Once again, @albinkurti's actions are jeopardizing peace and stability in the Western Balkans. Despite the harsh criticism from the @StateDept, Kurti's actions have not changed. I sent a letter to @SecBlinken demanding to know what actions the U.S. will take to ensure that the… pic.twitter.com/WdkyV3L566 — Rep. Claudia Tenney (@RepTenney) September 10, 2024