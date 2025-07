SVILAR OSTAJE U ROMI: Vučica "zaključala" srpskog čuvara mreže do 2030. godine

🚨🟡🔴 Mile Svilar and AS Roma are set to complete the agreement over new deal until June 2030.



Plan never in doubt with Svilar happy to stay despite reports on other clubs, AS Roma also always optimistic.



Verbal agreement done, contract set to be signed this week. pic.twitter.com/Le0FQvTtMD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2025