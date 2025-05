URADIO JE TO PROTIV SRBINA: Grikspur stao rame uz rame sa legendarnim Holanđaninom

2 - In winning against Miomir Kecmanovic 4-6 6-3 6-0, Tallon Griekspoor has become only the 2nd player from Netherlands to register a set with a 6-0 score line in third set of an ATP-1000 match after Richard Krajicek at Cincinnati 1992. Clean.#IBI25 | @InteBNLdItalia @atptour — OptaAce (@OptaAce) May 7, 2025