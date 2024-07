NA IVICI PROVALIJE: Veliki preokret Dimitrova za novu rundu na Vimbldonu

Dimitrov d. Shang 5-7 6-7 6-4 6-2 6-4 at Wimbledon



Down 2 sets to 0, Grigor rebounded like a true veteran.



Never gonna get tired of watching this man play tennis.



Pure class, from his shots to the person he is off the court.



✅6th Wimbledon R3



He can’t stop winning.



🇧🇬 pic.twitter.com/uj2euap4eH — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 4, 2024