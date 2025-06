NAJBRŽI NA SVETU! Evo kako je Jusein Bolt istrčao nestvarnih 9.58, a u Srbiji ga je jedan čovek posebno obožavao (VIDEO)

9️⃣.5️⃣8️⃣s ⚡️



🇯🇲 14 years ago today, Usain Bolt set the 𝟏𝟎𝟎𝐦 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝 in Berlin 👏



— Cycling on TNT Sports (@cyclingontnt) August 16, 2023