VELIKO DOSTIGNUĆE NOVAKA ĐOKOVIĆA: Samo troje tenisera je ovo uspelo da uradi

3 - Novak Djokovic is the 3rd player to reach the Olympic final in Singles after having turned 30 since tennis returned to the Summer Olympic program in 1988



Roger Federer (London 2012)

Serena Williams (London 2012)

Novak Djokovic (#Paris2024 )



