KOŠARKAŠKI ZEMLJOTRES! Evo koliko novca Crvena zvezda nudi Karsenu Edvardsu

👀🇷🇸Crvena Zvezda’s offer to Carsen Edwards:



2-year contract

Around €2M per year.



The player has yet to decide his future. Update soon…#EuroLeague #kkcz #CrvenaZvezda https://t.co/GIJDdp2O9X — Andrea Calzoni (@Andrea__Calzoni) June 4, 2025