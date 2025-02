JOKIĆ I DENVER ZAPANJILI AMERE! Ovo nikada u životu nisu videli (VIDEO)

Last night the @nuggets became the first team in NBA history to have:



one player with 50+ points (Jamal Murray)

another with a triple-double (Nikola Jokić)

another with 20p/10r/5a (Christian Braun)



...all in the same game. pic.twitter.com/LEajerS4ao — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) February 13, 2025