ISPLIVALA SRAMNA FOTOGRAFIJA: Sve je dogovoreno u kafiću zbog ovoga su navijači besni, ovako je rešena sudbina Luke Dončića

CAUGHT ON CAMERA 📸 | Here's the coffee shop meetup moment when Mavs GM Nico Harrison and Lakers GM Rob Pelinka started Luka Doncic trade talks, shifting the landscape of the NBA.



STORY: https://t.co/Hp3urdZrDF pic.twitter.com/mXivcq8Nsr — WFAA (@wfaa) February 7, 2025