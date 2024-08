CRNO NA BELO: Makabi objavio koliko im igrači zarađuju - najviše para ide u džep bivšeg košarkaša Crvene zvezde

Israel Hayom have traditionally revealed top earning players in Maccabi Tel Aviv for the upcoming 2024-25 season 💰



🇺🇸 Jordan Loyd $1.2 million

🇮🇱 Roman Sorkin $850,000

🇸🇸 Wenyen Gabriel $750,000

🇱🇹 Rokas Jokubaitis $700,000

🇮🇱 Tamir Blatt $650,000 pic.twitter.com/kgQEugNFXz — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) August 16, 2024