NBA ZVEZDA ODJAVILA ITALIJU! Đanmarko Poceko već našao zamenu

🚨 Italbasket, press conference with Gianmarco Pozzecco and Gigi Datome at 3 p.m. in Milan. The news should be Donte DiVincenzo's withdrawal from Eurobasket 2025, I'm told.



🇮🇹 Darius Thompson, Valencia's new point guard and available for the Training Camp, is expected to be… pic.twitter.com/PyU3P4iNfK — Alessandro Luigi Maggi (@AlessandroMagg4) July 30, 2025