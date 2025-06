TRANSFER KAKAKV ENGLESKA NE PAMTI! Liverpul oborio rekord i doveo najveću zvezdu prelaznog roka

🚨🚨💣 EXCLUSIVE: Florian Wirtz to Liverpool, HERE WE GO!



Liverpool verbally agree deal in principle with Bayer Leverkusen for package reaching €150m add-ons included.



Player side already agreed two weeks ago with move now imminent.



Wirtz set for medical and contract signing. pic.twitter.com/0j6Bh9qAQ3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2025