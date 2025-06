GOTOVO JE! Inter ima novog trenera

🚨⚫️🔵 Cristian Chivu signs in as new Inter manager until June 2027, here we go!



Agreement done for Chivu who signs a two year deal and leaves Parma to return to Inter.



It follows negotiations off this morning for Cesc Fabregas. pic.twitter.com/PHtCYnDRga — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2025