FUDBALSKI ZEMLJOTRES! Jirgen Klop prelomio: Evo koji će klub Nemac trenirati sledeće sezone

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: Jurgen Klopp has agreed to take over AS Roma next season replacing Claudio Ranieri, according to a report from La Stampa in Italy. The outlet claims Klopp said "Yes" on Sunday night.



The reports states: “The choice was made some time ago but the person in… pic.twitter.com/bT8MHKRVvG — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) May 20, 2025