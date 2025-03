FUDBALER MANČESTER SITIJA USPEŠNO OPERISAN: Gvardiola još mora da sačeka (FOTO)

BREAKING: Nathan Ake has undergone surgery on a fractured foot, he has confirmed on Instagram tonight.



Ake: "This has been such a frustrating season for me but I've now had successful surgery on a fracture in my foot which has been bothering me for months and I'm looking… pic.twitter.com/YxKJxlz2JI — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) March 3, 2025