DOBAR POČETAK GODINE ZA KECMANOVIĆA I ĐEREA: Evo koliko je moralo da prođe da srpski teniseri osvoje novu titulu

2 - Laslo Djere (Sardinia 2020-Santiago 2025) is now the second player to have a five-season gap between ATP title wins in 2025, along with his compatriot, Miomir Kecmanovic (Kitzbuhel 2020-Delray Beach 2025). Rekindle.#MovistarChileOpen | @chile_open @atptour @ATPMediaInfo pic.twitter.com/kjV46AjuXS — OptaAce (@OptaAce) March 3, 2025