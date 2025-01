SRPSKA TRANSFER BOMBA! Dušan Vlahović hitno stiže u Premijer ligu?

🚨 Man Utd and Juventus Discuss Vlahovic-Zirkzee Swap! 🔴⚪⚫



Manchester United and Juventus are in advanced talks over a potential swap deal involving Dusan Vlahovic and Joshua Zirkzee. 💼🔥



(Source: Fichajes - Spain) — FUTBULIE (@futbulie) January 12, 2025